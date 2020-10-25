Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.