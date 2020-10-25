Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

