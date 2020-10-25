Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

