Lynch & Associates IN Sells 140 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

