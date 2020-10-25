Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,520 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $2,784,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915.

NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $53.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

