Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 353.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.