Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.