Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 59,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 31,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

