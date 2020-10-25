First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

