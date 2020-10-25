Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

