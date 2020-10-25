Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,448.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

