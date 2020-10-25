Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.