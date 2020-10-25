Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

