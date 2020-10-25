Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,448.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

