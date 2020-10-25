XXEC Inc. Invests $5.43 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

