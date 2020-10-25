Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

