Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

