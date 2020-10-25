Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 142 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.