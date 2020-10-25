American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. American Electric Power reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.