Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.