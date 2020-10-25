Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

