Piper Sandler Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Overweight

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

