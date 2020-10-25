Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

