Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
