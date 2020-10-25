TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,038.04 and a beta of 0.15. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. AXA raised its position in TAL Education Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 279,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TAL Education Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after acquiring an additional 470,704 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

