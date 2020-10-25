Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $527.97.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

