Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.