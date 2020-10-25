Cowen Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

