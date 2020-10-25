CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

