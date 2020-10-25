17,455 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vereit by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Mizuho increased their price target on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

