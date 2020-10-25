Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
