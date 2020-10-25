Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

