Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,657 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

