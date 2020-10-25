Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

