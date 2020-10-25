Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc.
CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc.
17,455 Shares in Vereit Inc Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.
17,455 Shares in Vereit Inc Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.
Visa Inc Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC
Visa Inc Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc.
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc.
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc
S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc.
S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report