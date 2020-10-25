S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

