Bank OZK Sells 272 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Visa were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

