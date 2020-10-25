Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,567,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

MSFT opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

