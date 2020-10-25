S.A. Mason LLC Sells 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

