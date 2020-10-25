Bank OZK Buys 4,486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.0% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

