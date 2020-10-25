Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

