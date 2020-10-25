Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 81 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

