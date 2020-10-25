Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $136.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $102.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5,104.00. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,331,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,572,634 shares of company stock worth $153,494,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Datadog by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Datadog by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,457 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

