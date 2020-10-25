Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

