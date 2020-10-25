Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

