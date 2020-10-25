Lynch & Associates IN Sells 868 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

