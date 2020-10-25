Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.