Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Holdings Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,645,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after buying an additional 1,490,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,244.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,266,476. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

