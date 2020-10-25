144 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $200.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

