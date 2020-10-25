Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $56.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

