Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

