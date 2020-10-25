Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,922,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,686.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 121,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $131.98 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

