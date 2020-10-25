Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,566,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 705,893 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

